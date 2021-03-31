“Arsenal do tick that box” – Pundit explains why Man City’s Sergio Aguero could make surprise transfer

Arsenal have been tipped as a surprise potential transfer destination for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The Argentina international is heading out of the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season as he nears the end of his contract, and will be one of the most tempting free agents on the market.

Despite links with Barcelona, a report from Mundo Deportivo suggests the Catalan giants have three other options ahead of Aguero in their thinking for the moment.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Arsenal star Paul Merson has speculated about Aguero possibly staying in England, and thinks a move to the Emirates Stadium could make sense for him.

It would be a big shock if the 32-year-old did end up joining the Gunners, but Merson has explained why the player could do well to consider it, as it would offer him the chance to link up with former City coach Mikel Arteta again, and play in a team that create a lot of chances for him.

“Will he stay in England or will his next move be abroad? If he stays in England, I think Arsenal would suit the style he would be looking for. They’d be a good choice,” Merson said.

“Mikel Arteta was at Manchester City and the way Arsenal play; they get around the box and they do create a lot of opportunities. Arsenal do tick that box for Aguero.

“But if does he go abroad where the intensity is not as hard as it is in England? He could go somewhere with a different climate and where the games are not as intense as they are in the Premier League.

“That could help with his injury problems as he moves into the latter stages of his career. It’s an important move for Aguero as he moves into the final stage of a glittering career.”

This would surely be a dream signing for Arsenal, who could do with more fire power up front after a disappointing season from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.