(Video) Arsenal outcast nets for France U-21s from close-range vs Iceland U-21s

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has bagged a goal for his country’s under-21s.

While in action on Wednesday evening in the under-21s European Championships against Iceland’s youngsters, Guendouzi and his compatriots have opened the game’s scoring before the half-hour mark.

Despite being outcasted by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, clearly, Guendouzi is continuing to operate at a high-level with his latest contributions certain to make their way back to his domestic gaffer.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA TV

