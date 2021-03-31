Menu

(Video) Arsenal outcast nets for France U-21s from close-range vs Iceland U-21s

Arsenal FC
Posted by

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has bagged a goal for his country’s under-21s.

READ MORE: Man United handed huge boost in pursuit of world-class goalkeeper after star rejects two contract offers

While in action on Wednesday evening in the under-21s European Championships against Iceland’s youngsters, Guendouzi and his compatriots have opened the game’s scoring before the half-hour mark.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United handed huge boost in pursuit of world-class goalkeeper after star rejects two contract offers
Arsenal tipped to sign wonderkid this summer as his exit is reported as inevitable
Arsenal may have got a bargain as accounts show they spent €8m to sign ace

Despite being outcasted by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, clearly, Guendouzi is continuing to operate at a high-level with his latest contributions certain to make their way back to his domestic gaffer.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA TV

Can Guendouzi force his way back into Arteta’s future plans? – Let us know what you think in the comments.

More Stories Matteo Guendouzi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.