Video: Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney provides the perfect cutback for John McGinn to score for Scotland vs the Faroe Islands

Scotland have had their issues when it comes to playing against the Faroe Islands over the years, so it was vital that they managed to find the early breakthrough tonight.

They’ve had most of the ball and a few efforts at goal, but it was left to Kieran Tierney to create the first clear cut chance of the game.

He’s released down the left hand channel and initially it looks like he wastes the opening by taking a touch rather than drilling it across goal, but instead he picks out John McGinn to score the opener:

Pictures from L’Equipe