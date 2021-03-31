Video: Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann continues to excel for France with a vital goal against Bosnia

Perhaps it’s too simplistic to say that Antoine Griezmann needs to feel like the main man and he’s intimidated or lacks confidence when he shares a pitch with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, but his form for France is a real contrast to his club form.

He also looks much more assured and confident on the pitch for France, so it’s like he can play with his instincts rather than overthinking everything like he does with Barca.

Regardless of what the issue is, he continues to excel for France and he scored a vital goal tonight against Bosnia:

Griezmann's impressive form for France continues ? Wait for the celebration! pic.twitter.com/2DZ7VO1B2P — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 31, 2021

Pictures from 6M Direct