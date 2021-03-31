Video: Chelsea’s Timo Werner misses a shocking open goal chance as Germany lose to North Macedonia

There have been a few interesting results tonight, but Germany losing at home to North Macedonia has to be one of the biggest shocks for a while.

It should also have ended with a very different result as Timo Werner was given a goal on a plate with ten minutes to go, but he somehow did this:

TIMO WERNER, HOW DID YOU MISS?! ? pic.twitter.com/ACDf2yw26z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 31, 2021

Pictures from Sport TV

It’s a tough one to analyse because he’s clearly lacking confidence and he just overthinks his effort, but on the other that is absolutely unforgivable from a top class football player.

He’s struggling at Chelsea after his move in the summer and this isn’t going to help matters, so it will be interesting to see if he’s written off after only one season in the summer window.