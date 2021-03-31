(Video) Harry Kane gives England lead vs Poland from penalty spot

Menu

Harry Kane gives England lead vs Poland from penalty spot

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur and England sensation Harry Kane has once again given his side the lead – this time against Poland in England’s latest international fixtures.

Currently competing in Europe’s World Cup qualifiers, Kane has successfully converted from the spot after team-mate Raheem Sterling was bought down inside the area.

After opening the game’s scoring after just 20-minutes, the Three Lions remain odds-on-favourites to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Kane’s latest goal sees him extend his goalscoring record for England to 34 in just 52 caps, in all competitions.

Pictures courtesy of Z Votebal

