(Video) Man United star smashes in half-volley vs Poland to give England crucial lead

Manchester United and England captain Harry Maguire has smashed the Three Lions ahead against Poland in Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Poland.

Gareth Southgate has been watching on as his side took an early lead through a Harry Kane penalty before being pegged back in the second half.

Despite the crushing blow of Poland bagging an undeserved equaliser, the Three Lions have fought back well.

With just over five minutes left of normal time, skipper Maguire popped up inside the area and smashed home a strike on the half-volley.

Should England see out the rest of the game, they’ll remain top of their qualifying group on nine-points – two clear of Hungary in second.

Pictures courtesy of Z Voetbal