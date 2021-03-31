Menu

Video: Ugly scenes after England vs Croatia U21s as Todd Cantwell appears to allege racial abuse

International Football
It’s been a pretty grim few games for England U21s as they’ve not lived up to expectations when you consider the quality in the squad.

It all got a bit much after they could only beat the Croatian U21 side 2-1 this afternoon, and it led to some ugly scenes at the final whistle with a few scuffles breaking out.

Unfortunately it’s got even worse after a few videos emerged where it looks like Todd Cantwell is claiming that some kind of racist language or gestures were used:

There doesn’t seem to be an official line on this just now but it surely will go further if anything has happened, so it’s another grim even to keep an eye on in the next few days.

