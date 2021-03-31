Worry for Arsenal as financial issues mean they will sanction shock exit this summer

There have been rumblings that Arsenal are struggling for cash just now, but so are many teams due to the impact of Covid-19 on football.

A lot of stories about the club have involved them selling some of their fringe players to raise funds for the summer, but a report from Football Insider makes for some worrying reading if you are a Gunners fan.

They state that the lack of finances at the club is a real issue just now, and it’s got to the point where they are now willing to sell Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang if a decent offer comes in.

This would be a major shock because the entirety of last summer was spent panicking about his future and getting him tied down to a new contract, so there were jubilant scenes when he finally put pen to paper.

You would have to question that decision to give him the new deal worth a reported £300k per week if this is true, but his performances this season haven’t quite lived up to expectations.

He has been dealing with personal problems away from the pitch so that has to be taken into account, while he’s had some disciplinary issues recently after turning up late so that could also come into Arteta’s thinking.

His wages are huge and they could easily be spread across contracts for three or four other players if he does move on, but it’s hard to see anyone paying huge money for a striker who relies on pace and will turn 32 in the summer.