Menu

West Ham now cleared to sign long-term striker target for just £30m

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham are reportedly cleared to seal the transfer of Torino striker Andrea Belotti at long last.

The Hammers have long been linked with the prolific Italy international, who has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs during his successful stint in Serie A.

MORE: West Ham linked with surprise possible takeover

However, a move has previously failed to materialise due to Belotti’s high asking price, which used to be as much as £55million.

According to latest reports, West Ham could now sign Belotti for almost half that, as he’s said to be on the market for just under £30m.

The 27-year-old doesn’t quite look as prolific as he used to, but one imagines he could still do a job for West Ham.

David Moyes’ side are having a great season, but lack depth up front, so it could be worth looking into reviving a deal for Belotti if he is now available.

More Stories / Latest News
Bundesliga maestro “can imagine” Manchester United or Liverpool transfer
Erling Haaland to Liverpool transfer not ruled out by Fabrizio Romano
Mikel Arteta responds to surprise suggestion Arsenal could sign Sergio Aguero

Belotti first burst onto the scene with some superb form in 2016/17, when he scored 28 goals in 38 games.

He’s on just 11 so far this season, and scored 22 goals in 44 games last term.

More Stories Andrea Belotti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.