West Ham are reportedly cleared to seal the transfer of Torino striker Andrea Belotti at long last.

The Hammers have long been linked with the prolific Italy international, who has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs during his successful stint in Serie A.

However, a move has previously failed to materialise due to Belotti’s high asking price, which used to be as much as £55million.

According to latest reports, West Ham could now sign Belotti for almost half that, as he’s said to be on the market for just under £30m.

The 27-year-old doesn’t quite look as prolific as he used to, but one imagines he could still do a job for West Ham.

David Moyes’ side are having a great season, but lack depth up front, so it could be worth looking into reviving a deal for Belotti if he is now available.

Belotti first burst onto the scene with some superb form in 2016/17, when he scored 28 goals in 38 games.

He’s on just 11 so far this season, and scored 22 goals in 44 games last term.