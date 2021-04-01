Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to the suggestion that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be an option for the Gunners as he prepares to leave the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentina international’s exit from City was announced earlier this week and one imagines he’s going to have a long list of top clubs vying for his signature this summer.

Still, you probably wouldn’t have expected Arsenal to be part of that conversation, though Paul Merson told Sky Sports he thinks the move could make sense for all involved.

Arsenal could definitely do with a top signing up front after a difficult season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s dip in form undoubtedly a concern.

There’s also the Arteta connection, with the Gunners boss working alongside Aguero during his time on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at City.

The Spanish tactician has emphatically ruled a move out, however, which is just about the least surprising news of the year.

“No, no,” said Arteta, in response to the speculation, as quoted by the Daily Mirror. “We will see what happens with him in the future.”

