Top-class players aren’t usually available unless something has gone wrong with their current side, but somebody could get a bargain with Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Juventus forward has proven that he’s a world class forward, but he’s never really fitted into their system and he’s often left playing second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo too.

HITC reported that Arsenal were showing an interest in signing him this summer for a cut-price fee of only £40m, although that’s mainly due to his contract starting to run down and the Argentine star looking to leave.

Further developments mean he’s now almost certain to leave the club this summer, with Football-Italia reporting that Juventus are planning to suspend Dybala and his teammates Weston McKennie and Arthur because they breached covid-19 protocols to attend a private party.

There are also suggestions that Dybala was actually going to get a chance to prove himself in the squad again this weekend against Torino but there’s no chance of that happening after this, and a summer departure now appears to be inevitable.

Obviously there will be some character concerns for Arsenal but he’s a player who could excel at the Emirates if Mikel Arteta can build things around his talents, so this could be a great piece of business in the summer.

It’s also likely that these events could push his price down even lower than €40m too….