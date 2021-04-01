“Put the money down now” – Arsenal urged to clinch transfer of star with “wand of a left foot”

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to try doing a deal for the transfer of Real Betis star Nabil Fekir this summer.

The Frenchman has shone in La Liga and also looked a potential world class talent during his time at previous club Lyon, with only injuries slowing him down in his career so far.

Arsenal have recently been linked with Fekir for just £26million by Goal, and Campbell clearly thinks that could be a bargain fee to pay for such a fine player.

There’s no doubt Arsenal need to make some changes to their squad this summer after a difficult season, and Fekir could be ideal for the north Londoners if on-loan star Martin Odegaard ends up returning to Real Madrid.

With Mesut Ozil leaving in January, there’s clearly room for another attacking midfielder in Mikel Arteta’s squad, with players like Willian and Nicolas Pepe struggling since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Campbell clearly hopes to see his old club move for Fekir, as he told Football Insider: “Fekir is a real handful. He can score goals, he can create, he is strong, quick and has a wand of a left foot.

“I was hearing he is available for £26million, I’m telling you, put the money down now. He is a top player.

“£26million? Arsenal, put the money down now because that is a very reasonable price.”

