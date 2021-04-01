Patrick Bamford speaks out on surprise way Marcelo Bielsa handled his return from injury

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has spoken out on the surprising way manager Marcelo Bielsa handled his return from injury.

Bamford states he had a surprisingly intensive return to the training ground, and admits he was a bit shocked by the approach.

“I had a little bit of time off, I had Sunday off, that was it,” the striker said.

“Yesterday I was with the physio to make sure I could train today thinking it would just be drills.

“Bam, straight in with murderball today! I’m not going to lie, I was struggling a bit after, I was tired.”

Leeds fans will hope Bamford can return as soon as possible after his superb form in the Premier League this season.

The former Chelsea man has scored 14 goals and is finally showing his true potential at this level after a slow start to his career.