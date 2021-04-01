Premier League star open to Manchester United transfer, set to cost £35m+

Brighton defender Ben White is reportedly open to a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this season, and a centre-back is likely to be one of United’s priorities this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

White, who would likely cost £35million or more, could be ideal for the Red Devils, who have also been linked with the likes of Raphael Varane and Pau Torres, according to the Manchester Evening News.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd will definitely move for White, but it could be encouraging for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. that he’s interested in the possibility of a move to Old Trafford.

One imagines White could have plenty of other suitors as well, but it would be useful for MUFC to get in there ahead of their rivals if they can.

It may be, however, that they’ll want to see how they can progress with interest in aforementioned targets like Varane and Torres first.