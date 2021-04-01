Menu

Chelsea and Everton prepare for a bidding war on American striker

Daryl Dike began his professional football career in Major League Soccer with Orlando City. Now the 20-year-old has caught the attention of two Premier League’s most noticeable clubs. 

According to Eurosport (via Diario AS), Chelsea FC and Everton FC are ready to engage in a bidding war for the American striker. After spending some time in the MLS, Dike made the jump to Europe as he joined EFL Championship club Barnsley FC on a loan deal for the 2020-21 season.

The Philadelphia Union holds the players’ rights, but Barnsley does have a $20-million option to buy clause. However, if the club doesn’t see promotion to the Premier League, will they be willing to pay the price.

Meanwhile, The Toffees have reportedly stated they’re willing to meet the asking price that the Union has on Dike. Chelsea hasn’t been as progressive but remains in talks for the American.

Dike has made 12 appearances for Barnsley and has scored five goals.

