Chelsea fans will be gutted to hear what Mino Raiola told Real Madrid and Barcelona in Erling Haaland meeting

It’s almost hilarious to think that tapping up was a major scandal, whereas we’re now being treated to a blow-by-blow account of an agent trying to flog his client round various European clubs.

Erling Haaland is the most coveted player in Europe just now and it’s easy to see why – he’s still only 20, his record at the top level is ridiculous, he’s physically outstanding and he has the personality to deal with the pressure.

Football.London have reported today that Chelsea are interested in signing the Dortmund striker, while it’s still believed that Mino Raiola will be holding talks with them at some point.

That hasn’t stopped CCMA reporting on what went down in Spain today as he visited Barca and Real Madrid, and if this is remotely true then it’s not good news for Chelsea fans.

It’s alleged that Raiola informed both clubs that they were the only options that his client wanted, so it’s essentially down to them to fight it out between themselves to come up with the best offer.

They say that Haaland only wants to play for Real and Barca, but their financial issues do mean that they’ll struggle to come up with the money for another year so the transfer may have to wait until 2022.

In theory that could open the door for Chelsea to come in all guns blazing with an offer that neither he or Dortmund can turn down, but it’s starting to look like he won’t be headed to the Premier League after all.