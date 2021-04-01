According to the MailOnline, Chelsea sit in pole position in the race to land Manchester City talisman Sergio Aguero on a free transfer this summer.

The Mail report that Aguero is ‘determined’ to continue his career in the Premier League. This is a move that could help the striker build on his 181 top-flight goals and pip past Andy Cole in the all-time charts.

It’s added that Aguero is expected to receive offers from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but the Argentine great’s preference would be to remain in the Premier League.

Aguero’s summer exit was officially announced earlier this week, signalling the end of an era for the Citizens, but one that could open the door for the Blues to land an experienced figure to boost their side.

It’s reiterated that Chelsea were keen on the ace when he left Atletico Madrid for the Manchester outfit in the summer of 2011, whilst they certainly have the means to pay his salary, which is currently £13m.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea fans will be gutted to hear what Mino Raiola told Real Madrid and Barcelona in Erling Haaland meeting ‘Legend’ – These Chelsea fans ‘love’ Thiago Silva for this thing he did during international break in classy commitment to Blues Man United star set for exit as club inform him they want to add a marquee signing in his position

The Mail insist that Aguero would never see Manchester United and Liverpool as options, owing to their rivalries with City and with his relationship with the Sky Blues’ fans in mind.

It’s suggested that the Blues are on the lookout for more attacking firepower following the struggles of Timo Werner, who became an international break talking point for the wrong reason last night.

Aguero has struggled with injury troubles over the last couple of season, but the Argentina international boasts bonafide world-class talent and is the kind of natural scorer that could improve the Blues.

Considering the impact that Thiago Silva has had both on an off the pitch, it’s no surprise to see that Aguero is being mooted as an option for the club.