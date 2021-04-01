A recently leaked image of Chelsea’s new home kit looks like it was reliable as it now seems these shirts have gone on sale.

See below for the latest pictures of this stylish new design that Chelsea will be wearing next season, with the reliable Footy Headlines tweeting that it’s been spotted on sale in shops in Mexico already…

? Spotted for sale in Mexico by @zeruch124 pic.twitter.com/ODC7CECoSb — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 31, 2021

This is a bold new layout for Chelsea, with a bit more going on than this season’s rather more bland effort.

The streaks of yellow are a nice touch, though we’re still just not sure about the big ‘3’ logo in the middle of the shirt…