Declan Rice has been exchanging messages with some big names after once again winning the Player of the Match award after a superb performance for England.

The West Ham star looks one of the finest midfielders in Europe at the moment, and was once again key for his country as they beat Poland 2-1 last night.

Rice is bound to attract interest from big clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in the near future, and it may be worth keeping an eye on the players he’s chatting with.

See below as Rice exchanges messages with City forward Raheem Sterling, who’s clearly a fan, whilst also getting friendly with Jack Grealish, another player linked with the likes of City and United in recent times…