Erling Haaland’s father and agent meet Barcelona president for transfer talks in possible blow for Chelsea & City

Erling Haaland’s father and agent have both been spotted in Barcelona arriving for transfer talks with the club’s new president Joan Laporta.

A report from Sport has the details, as well as video footage of both Alf-Inge Haaland and Mino Raiola arriving at Barcelona airport today.

Haaland has been a world class performer for Borussia Dortmund in his short time at the club, scoring 49 goals in 49 games since joining them from Red Bull Salzburg midway through last season.

It seems clear the Norway international has a huge career ahead of him, and it seems Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to bring him to the Nou Camp.

The 20-year-old is also being linked with Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester City, and to a lesser extent Manchester United by the Telegraph.

These teams also need a new striker this summer, with Haaland perhaps the best possible like-for-like replacement for Sergio Aguero at City.

The prolific Argentine will be a near-impossible act to follow, and Pep Guardiola will surely be hoping his old club Barcelona don’t win the race for Haaland’s signature.

Chelsea could also benefit from signing the youngster, with Timo Werner proving a big disappointment at the club so far, while the ageing Olivier Giroud is surely not a long-term option, while Tammy Abraham looks slightly out of his depth at a big six side.

