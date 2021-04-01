Menu

Door may still be open for Haaland to hold Chelsea & Man City transfer talks despite Raiola’s trip to Barcelona

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has provided another update on the Erling Haaland transfer situation following the Borussia Dortmund star’s agent Mino Raiola meeting Joan Laporta in Barcelona today.

Sport reported on Raiola and Haaland’s father arriving at Barcelona airport for talks with new club president Joan Laporta, but it may still be that other clubs have a chance.

MORE: Chelsea vying for surprise transfer raid on rivals Liverpool

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with the Norway international by the Telegraph, and Romano states that the player’s agent is likely to hold talks with other clubs soon as well…

Haaland has been in sensational form this season, scoring 33 goals in 31 games for Dortmund, and he could clearly start up front for almost any team in the world.

The 20-year-old would be a superb long-term replacement for Lionel Messi at Barcelona, but he’d also be an important addition for Chelsea or City.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

More Stories / Latest News
Patrick Bamford speaks out on surprise way Marcelo Bielsa handled his return from injury
West Ham ready to offer new contract to Angelo Ogbonna
Some Newcastle fans fear top target to replace Steve Bruce may have “too much self respect” to take the job

After a disappointing first season from Timo Werner, it makes sense that the Blues could try to bring in Haaland as an upgrade.

City are also set to lose Sergio Aguero at the end of the season and Haaland might be just about the perfect like-for-like replacement up front.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is likely to be a man in demand this summer

More Stories Erling Haaland Mino Raiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.