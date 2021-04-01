Door may still be open for Haaland to hold Chelsea & Man City transfer talks despite Raiola’s trip to Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has provided another update on the Erling Haaland transfer situation following the Borussia Dortmund star’s agent Mino Raiola meeting Joan Laporta in Barcelona today.

Sport reported on Raiola and Haaland’s father arriving at Barcelona airport for talks with new club president Joan Laporta, but it may still be that other clubs have a chance.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with the Norway international by the Telegraph, and Romano states that the player’s agent is likely to hold talks with other clubs soon as well…

Mino Raiola will meet/talk also with other top clubs in the next weeks… and Bayern Münich are *not* in the race for this summer. Raiola also met with BVB this week to discuss about the price as Haaland’s clause will be NOT valid in 2021, only in July 2022. ??? #Haaland — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021

Haaland has been in sensational form this season, scoring 33 goals in 31 games for Dortmund, and he could clearly start up front for almost any team in the world.

The 20-year-old would be a superb long-term replacement for Lionel Messi at Barcelona, but he’d also be an important addition for Chelsea or City.

After a disappointing first season from Timo Werner, it makes sense that the Blues could try to bring in Haaland as an upgrade.

City are also set to lose Sergio Aguero at the end of the season and Haaland might be just about the perfect like-for-like replacement up front.