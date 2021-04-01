Erling Haaland to Liverpool transfer not ruled out by Fabrizio Romano

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is the talk of the town at the moment, and it seems Liverpool can’t be entirely ruled out as a transfer destination for him.

The 20-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 33 goals in 31 appearances for Dortmund so far, and one imagines there’s going to be a very long queue of top clubs trying to sign him this summer.

Italian football journalist and occasional Benchwarmers columnist Fabrizio Romano discussed Haaland’s situation in an interview with Give Me Sport, and suggested that a move to Liverpool would be tricky, but not completely out of the question.

“Yes, there is a chance (Haland could leave this summer) just because it depends on the Champions League,” Romano said.

“First of all, I want to say that Erling is happy with Borussia Dortmund, he is tied in with Borussia Dortmund so he’s not saying ‘Okay, I want to leave the club, I’m desperate to leave the club’ but if there if there is a good opportunity, he’s leaving.

“I think Liverpool is complicated in this moment because they are happy with the team they have so they’re not planning to do something like a central striker for this money but obviously, I’m not the Sporting Director of Liverpool but let’s see what happens!

“But in this moment I see Liverpool complicated and and let’s see what happens with Manchester United. For sure Solskjaer wants him but it’s not easy to sign him this summer because his release clause is for next summer.”

Romano also named Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid as clubs to look out for, but it would be intriguing to see Haaland at Liverpool.

The Reds look in need of making some changes up front this summer after a decline from their front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino this season.

It could be time to change things around in attack, and Haaland could be ideal to get Liverpool back to their best next season.