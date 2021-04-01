Menu

‘Legend’ – These Chelsea fans ‘love’ Thiago Silva for this thing he did during international break in classy commitment to Blues

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Some Chelsea fans are of the firm belief that Thiago Silva has already cemented himself as a club ‘legend’ after noticing a classy show of support from the Brazilian to the team on social media…

Silva heightened his love amongst the fanbase by sharing that he was watching the club’s Women’s Super League tie against Aston Villa on the weekend, before tuning in for the Wolfsburg clash yesterday.

The 36-year-old watched on as Emma Hayes’ side pulled of two wins, one maintaining their lead in the Women’s top-flight and the other seeing the side progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

This is just one of many gestures of support and love that we’ve seen from Silva since he joined the Blues, it’s clear that the currently injured star is enjoying his time in West London.

See More: Photo: Struggling Chelsea star Timo Werner offered North Macedonian passport after his HORRIFIC miss last night

Here is how some of the other Chelsea faithful reacted to Silva’s support for the brilliant ladies:

More Stories / Latest News
Man United star set for exit as club inform him they want to add a marquee signing in his position
Man United ace on ‘good advice’ from Barcelona wonderkid and friend Ansu Fati with pair in each other’s contacts
Video: ASTONISHING scenes as former Inter and Colombia star Fredy Guarin appears to be drunk and covered in blood as he’s arrested

For an experienced player that’s in the final stages of his career, the fact that he’s still tuning into some football over the international break shows just how much he loves the beautiful game.

Viewership from such a high-profile football player should also lead to an uptake in eyes on the Blues’ women’s team in the near future you’d think, which will be massive.

Chelsea’s ladies have been very successful since they were made an official part of the club, with the side that are one of the founding WSL members winning the top-flight on three occassions.

More Stories Chelsea Women Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.