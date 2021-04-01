Menu

Revealed: Liverpool close to agreeing fee to complete world class signing

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a transfer deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international has been strongly linked with the Reds on several occasions in recent times, but it now looks like significant progress is being made.

It seems Napoli are now likely to sell Koulibaly for a reduced fee this summer due to their financial issues, meaning he’s available for as little as £42.5million.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, this is a price Liverpool would be prepared to pay, and it certainly looks like it has the potential to be superb business.

Koulibaly has been a rock solid performer in Serie A and in the Champions League for many years now, and he’d undoubtedly strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s defensive options.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is being strongly linked with Liverpool

It’s been a difficult season for LFC, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all out injured for so much of the campaign.

Once Van Dijk returns, Koulibaly could be the perfect partner for him ahead of Gomez and Matip, who have often had poor fitness records.

Liverpool have also been strongly linked with Ibrahima Konate and Raphael Varane, as well as a permanent move for on-loan Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak.

