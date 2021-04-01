Menu

Liverpool could spoil Barcelona’s transfer plans as they eye forward deal

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly also among the suitors for Lyon forward and long-term Barcelona transfer target Memphis Depay.

The Netherlands international has long been a top target for Barca boss Ronald Koeman, but Liverpool are also mentioned as eyeing him up this summer, according to Marca.

MORE: Liverpool announce surprise new shirt sponsors

Depay has shone in Ligue 1 despite previously flopping at Manchester United earlier in his career, and it would be interesting to see what he could do if he returned to the Premier League now.

It certainly looks like Depay could have a positive impact at Liverpool, who look in need of a shake-up after a hugely disappointing season that could see them miss out on a top four place.

It’s been claimed by the Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool are looking for a new signing up front this summer, with funds available to Jurgen Klopp to bring in a Mohamed Salah-esque player in that position.

depay

Memphis Depay is a transfer target for Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham make decision on potential Harry Kane transfer to Man United or City
(Photos) Chelsea’s 2021/22 home kit spotted on sale in Mexico
West Ham linked with surprise possible takeover

Depay could fit the bill as he can play out wide and centrally, and he looks like he could be a fine fit for the Reds’ style of play.

Still, it might be that a move to Barcelona would be more tempting right now as they’re more likely to be able to offer Champions League football next season.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

More Stories Memphis Depay Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.