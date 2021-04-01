Talks held: Liverpool already working in the background to complete bargain transfer

Liverpool are reportedly already working behind the scenes to complete a bargain permanent transfer deal for on-loan Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

The youngster joined Liverpool in January and has made a decent start to life at Anfield, with the Reds seemingly keen to keep him on a permanent deal.

However, according to Football Insider, it seems Liverpool want to sign Kabak for cheaper than initially agreed.

The report states LFC have the option to make the Turkey international’s move permanent for £18million at the end of the season, but the Merseyside giants hope to get his fee down to more like £9-10m.

That could be great business by Liverpool if they can pull it off, and Schalke’s difficult situation might give the Premier League champions the edge.

Schalke are facing relegation from the Bundesliga this season and are in a poor financial situation, so could be under pressure to sell Kabak to Liverpool for a reduced fee.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate by RMC Sport, but it looks like they also plan to keep Kabak as another option in defence next season.

After so many injuries this term, Jurgen Klopp would certainly do well to have as many players as possible available to him in that department next season.

