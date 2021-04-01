In a brilliant interview with Harry Pinero for Umm, Manchester United wonderkid Anthony Elanga has opened up on his friendship with Barcelona superstar Ansu Fati.

Pinero, firmly one of the best interviewers around when it comes to football, asked the 18-year-old Red Devils talent who his ‘most famous’ follower on Instagram and contacts was.

Elanga, who stars at Under-23s level for United, admitted that tag goes to the Manchester outfit’s Mason Greenwood, as well as mercurial Barcelona talent Ansu Fati.

Versatile forward Elanga penned a long-term contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side two weeks ago, the attacker is the son of former Cameroon international Joseph Elanga.

Elanga joined the Red Devils at the age of 12 and was crowned the winner of the club’s prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award last season for his impressive displays.

Elanga added that Fati always offers him ‘good advice’, with it also invaluable to the Swedish ace that he can see first-hand how the tricky Barcelona academy graduate has got to where he is.

Elanga was asked who his most famous follower on Instagram was:

“Mason (Greenwood).”

Harry Pinero (HP): “It’s also Ansu Fati as well.”

Elanga: “Ansu Fati yeah.”

HP: “What’s that like, having someone whose basically a star right now, what is it like having someone like him follow you and I’m sure you probably message each other some congratulations and stuff?

“Yeah, it’s good. You see how he’s got there. When I speak to him he gives me good advice.”

Pinero later asked who the most famous person in the Swedish starlet’s contacts was:

“Ansu. (Jokes) Is Messi there, let me see quickly.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: ASTONISHING scenes as former Inter and Colombia star Fredy Guarin appears to be drunk and covered in blood as he’s arrested Video: Juventus star Alvaro Morata looks GUTTED after wife gets him with a brutal April Fools’ pregnancy prank Arsenal star pleads with club to ‘agree’ summer exit as heartbroken star hopes to fulfil family wish

Elanga made his unofficial debut of the first-team during pre-season in the tie against Aston Villa, he’s since become a key player for the club’s Under-23s side.

Elanga has scored eight times and contributed three assists at Under-23s level over 16 appearances across all competitions so far this season, with the ace starring as a left-winger and centre-forward.

It’s great to see a bonafide young star in Fati helping out a talent that’s the same age as himself, Barcelona certainly have a humble player on their hands, just like United in Elanga.