Manchester United have reportedly knocked on the door of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane over a potential summer transfer.

Varane is approaching the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu and it seems Man Utd have stepped up their interest in the France international, who is rated at around €60-70million by his club, according to ABC.

This follows Liverpool also being linked with Varane by OkDiario in recent times, so these two Premier League rivals could be set for a major transfer battle this summer.

Varane would be a superb signing for both clubs, who have issues to address in defence this summer after disappointing seasons.

United would surely benefit from more options at the back as Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly remain unconvincing long-term options to partner Harry Maguire.

A signing like Varane could surely give the Red Devils more hope of closing the gap on Manchester City next season after their brief title challenge slipped away this season.

The 27-year-old could also be an important addition to the Liverpool squad, with injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip derailing their season.

The Reds may find that Varane is a better long-term option to partner Van Dijk once he returns.

Liverpool have also been strongly linked with Ibrahima Konate by RMC Sport, while they’re also working to keep Ozan Kabak permanently, according to Football Insider.

