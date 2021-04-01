Menu

Mino Raiola could pave way for stunning Manchester United swap deal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Mino Raiola has spoken about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United again, leading to transfer gossip involving a possible return to Juventus.

The Red Devils have had their issues with Raiola during Pogba’s time at Old Trafford, and he’s once again gone to the press hinting it would be very easy to find his client a new club this summer.

MORE: (Video) Man United star smashes in half-volley on international duty

Reports in Italy now state that Juventus are keen to re-sign the France international, with Paulo Dybala possibly heading to Man Utd as part of the deal.

It increasingly looks like Dybala will not be signing a new contract with Juventus, and Raiola is seemingly aware that this could help strengthen his hand with regards to getting Pogba out of Manchester.

United have been linked with Dybala in the past and could show an interest in the Argentina international again this summer due to their struggles to land similar players such as Jadon Sancho.

dybala thumbs up juventus

Paulo Dybala to Manchester United?

man utd pogba

Paul Pogba is most likely to leave Manchester United this summer

Juve now seem ready to try offering the want-away Dybala to United as part of their bid for Pogba.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool could spoil Barcelona’s transfer plans as they eye forward deal
Tottenham make decision on potential Harry Kane transfer to Man United or City
(Photos) Chelsea’s 2021/22 home kit spotted on sale in Mexico

And despite Dybala previously rejecting a move to both United and Tottenham, he is now more open to a move to the Premier League.

It seems only a matter of time before this swap deal goes through.

More Stories Mino Raiola Paul Pogba Paulo Dybala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.