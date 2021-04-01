It’s always tough to get the balance right because you need to be loyal to players who have served you well, but you also need to ensure that you do everything you can to improve in the transfer market.

There were plenty of doubts about Edinson Cavani when he joined Man United last summer, but his signing has worked out pretty well.

He’s been praised for his attitude on and off the pitch, he’s scored some important goals and he does give them a different option through the middle, so it makes sense that the Metro have confirmed that talks have been held to extend his deal.

Ultimately United do want to keep him around for another season, but he wants to play in every game when he’s fit and that’s where the problem is.

The report says that United have informed Cavani that they plan to bring in a marquee signing up front during the transfer window, so ultimately that is going to reduce his chances on the pitch

The ideal situation for the club sees Cavani stay as his experience and quality will be a great option to have if the new man needs time to settle, but this sounds like it could be a tough thing to convince him to stay.

It’s also suggested that he’s held talks with Argentine giants Boca Juniors and he would play a vital role in their team, so this suggests that transfer is more likely if regular playing time is his main motivation.