Man United to send scout to watch Championship star this weekend

MLS is still trying to shake that reputation as a retirement league for old European players, and they’ll certainly do that if talented youngsters keep moving abroad and impressing.

Daryl Dike would’ve been largely unknown to English fans as he was starting to impress with Orlando City, but he’s suddenly burst onto the scene during an impressing loan spell with Barnsley.

He’s scored five goals in his eleven games so far and he looks like a star in the making, and it looks like he could be destined for something even bigger as our colleagues at Stretty News have confirmed that Man United are going to send a scout to watch him on Friday.

READ MORE: Tottenham make decision on potential Harry Kane transfer to Man United or City

They won’t be alone in this as it’s expected that several Premier League scouts will be in attendance, while it’s also confirmed that Barnsley do have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season so that could complicate matters.

You can see why Dike is getting so much attention because he has an eye for goal and he’s physically imposing and he has an eye for goal so that’s the type of player who can be moulded into a top class striker.

At this point it’s likely just a situation where clubs are doing their due diligence on a previously unknown player who’s bursting onto the scene, but there will be big interest in the summer if he keeps this form up.