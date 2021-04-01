As part of the Q&A session that Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes invited on Twitter earlier today, the playmaker was asked who the ‘funniest’ person in the Red Devils’ dressing room is…

Most fans shouldn’t be too surprised to see what the answer was to VBET News’ question as Fernandes tagged centre-back Eric Bailly alongside a pair of laughing emojis.

Fernandes’ revelation, which comes as part of the same Q&A that sparked this response that United fans will love, is just another reminder from a Red Devils player as to the value Bailly holds to the team.

Sky Sports recently reported that the club only wish to extend the defender’s contract in an effort to improve their return on a sale this summer.

Whilst ESPN believe that Bailly will only sign a new deal if he’s offered an important role in the side, something that injuries and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preference for Victor Lindelof have stopped.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Won’t be too upset’ – Rangers fans and football world will love Sky Sports commentator’s reaction to Gareth Bale elbowing alleged racist Ondrej Kudela Talks tomorrow: Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool in Erling Haaland discussions on Friday as Raiola and father Alf-Inge continue transfer tour Man United fans will love Bruno Fernandes response to who he enjoys ‘assisting’ the most

Tension have certainly been brewing on the Bailly front it seems, with the Ivorian apologising to the team and Solskjaer for an outburst in relation to being overlooked against AC Milan for the second-leg.

The injury-prone 26-year-old has dealt with a couple of injury troubles this season which have limited Bailly to 15 appearances across all competitions, with his action dwindling as of late.

Bailly enjoyed a run in the team over the Christmas period upon his return from injury but has since been displaced by Lindelof in the starting lineup as the partner Harry Maguire once again.

Fernandes’ brief insight into the charm, charisma and energy that Bailly brings to the dressing room reinforces what Manchester United fans should already know by now.

The relationship that Bailly holds with recently departed academy graduate Timothy Fosu-Mensah is another recent example, which also shows the bond that the humble Ivorian shares with Paul Pogba.