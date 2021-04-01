Menu

Photo: Struggling Chelsea star Timo Werner offered North Macedonian passport after his HORRIFIC miss last night

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Poor Timo Werner isn’t having the best of times just now, and it was compounded last night as he missed a sitter just minutes before North Macedonia went on to score the winner.

That’s a much bigger deal for Germany as it was their first home loss in a World Cup qualifier since England stuffed them 5-1 in 2001, and it looks like the humiliation keeps coming for the Chelsea man.

There are images going round on Twitter of him being mocked up on a North Macedonian passport – presumably for services to the country after that miss last night:

More Stories Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.