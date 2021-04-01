Real Madrid confirm major injury blow ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona games

Real Madrid have confirmed that Sergio Ramos has a muscle injury in his left leg ahead of big upcoming games against Liverpool and Barcelona.

Los Blancos take on Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next week, and will then face rivals Barcelona in El Clasico.

It may be that they’ll have to do so without Ramos after the news confirmed on their official site today, though they don’t specify how long they expect their captain to be out for.

The Spain international has been a star player for Madrid for many years now, and it will undoubtedly be a blow for them not to have him available for such important matches.

It’s also a blow for fans who will undoubtedly have been keen to see a reunion between Ramos and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after their clash in the 2018 Champions League final.

Ramos injured Salah in that game, leading to the Egypt international having to be subbed off early on, with Real Madrid going on to win 3-1 in Kiev.

Salah won’t be able to target Ramos for revenge, but it could still be a boost for him in terms of getting chances to score against Real and help Liverpool through the tie.

