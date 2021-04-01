Bundesliga maestro “can imagine” Manchester United or Liverpool transfer

RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer has been quoted as saying he could imagine a transfer to Manchester United, Liverpool or other top clubs.

The 27-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga and it would be unsurprising if he soon made the move to a bigger club after his eye-catching displays with Leipzig.

Sabitzer can play in a variety of attacking positions and would undoubtedly do a job for Man Utd or Liverpool if he did join.

And it seems the Austria international wouldn’t be against such a move, as he sounded pretty enthusiastic when asked about it in the print edition of Kicker, as translated by Sport Witness.

“I can imagine it a lot,” he said in response to a question about playing for one of Europe’s giants, such as United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

United have not quite had enough in their squad to keep up with Manchester City in the title race this season, and it could be a good move to bring in someone like Sabitzer, who could be an upgrade on the likes of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have also suffered a disappointing season with a weak defence of their title, and it’s clear they could do with someone like Sabitzer to add a bit more spark to their side as things appear to have gone a little stale in this team.

