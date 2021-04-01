The huge Real Madrid rumour that could help Arsenal when it comes to Martin Odegaard’s transfer

Real Madrid have been unusually quiet when it comes to huge transfers in recent years, while Eden Hazard has also turned into a bit of a disaster so there will be a temptation to go for someone big this summer.

At this point it looks like Dortmund’s star striker Erling Haaland is their main target, and a move could be possible after his agent Mino Raiola embarked on a tour of Europe to speak to all the major clubs.

The Times have recently reported that both Barca and Real are determined to find a way to sign him this summer, but the biggest problem will be finding the money to pay his fee.

Ultimately that means players will need to be sold, and it looks like this could play into Arsenal’s hands as Real will have no choice but to sell Martin Odegaard as part of this operation.

It’s said that Real Madrid are around £767m in debt and Dortmund want €120m for this transfer to happen, so follow loanee Dani Ceballos could also be punted, but it doesn’t sound like Arsenal are in the frame for him after this year.

Odegaard has been fantastic since his arrival and you can see him being an integral part of the side for years to come if he does stay, so Gunners fans will be hoping this does play out in a way that sees them sign the Norwegian star for a reasonable price.