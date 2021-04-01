Tottenham make decision on potential Harry Kane transfer to Man United or City

Tottenham are reportedly not willing to sell Harry Kane to Manchester United or Manchester City this summer.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Spurs do not plan on allowing Kane to leave for another Premier League club, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News.

The England international may well be keen to move on from Tottenham after failing to win a trophy with them in his career so far, and he’s surely good enough to be a key player for most top clubs around the world.

United could do with a new striker due to doubts over Edinson Cavani’s long-term suitability for the role at Old Trafford, while the goals have dried up for Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood this season, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ the club’s top scorer at the moment.

Man City also urgently need to think about strengthening up front following the news this week that Sergio Aguero will be leaving the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires this summer.

Kane’s record at Tottenham suggests he would be ideal, but it seems the two Manchester giants will have to look elsewhere.

The MEN’s report claims Spurs don’t want to sell Kane to a rival, and it would also take ‘crazy money’ to land the 27-year-old.

With Kane’s contract running until 2024, one imagines the north London giants are not under great pressure to sell their star player any time soon.

