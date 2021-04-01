Video: ASTONISHING scenes as former Inter and Colombia star Fredy Guarin appears to be drunk and covered in blood as he’s arrested

Fans of European football will remember Fredy Guarin as a talented midfielder who was capable of scoring some truly outstanding goals for Porto and Inter Milan during his career.

He now finds himself back in Colombia after spells in Brazil and China, but he has much more pressing issues to deal with after some astonishing footage came to light of him being arrested earlier today:

The initial allegations are that it’s to do with a domestic assault where he may have attacked his father, while he appears to be bloody and there are even allegations that he’s drunk during these scenes here.