Video: Celtic make contact with their preferred candidate to replace Neil Lennon

Celtic FC
Posted by

Celtic have been linked with a lot of names over the past few weeks as they search for a replacement for Neil Lennon, but Eddie Howe’s name came up on a consistent basis.

There was a feeling that he might want to stay in the Premier League and that Celtic may wait until the summer to see how John Kennedy fared in a caretaker role, but they’ve made their move today as it’s confirmed that contact has been made with the former Bournemouth boss:

Clearly both sides will still need to reach an agreement, but this looks like Howe will be the next Celtic boss unless anything goes wrong.

