Video: Pundit slams the “disgrace” shown by Newcastle players after recent admissions

Obviously the fans do want the players to be truthful about what’s going on at their club, but sometimes it really is best to keep everything behind closed doors.

The Chronicle recently reported on claims from Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark where he admitted that some of the squad “weren’t up for it” during their recent loss to Brighton in a vital game.

It does make sense when you saw the performance and how easily the heads went down after the first goal, but it’s also deeply worrying if you’re a fan of the club.

Danny Mills also went on Talksport to talk about the situation, and it’s hard to argue with his assessment of the matter:

? “It’s disgrace in all honesty.” ? “If you can’t get yourself up for a Premier League game, you don’t deserve to wear that shirt.” ? “To admit you weren’t up for a game is appalling…” Danny Mills criticises the attitude of #NUFC’s players after comments from Ciaran Clark pic.twitter.com/0zAHpNVBY9 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 30, 2021

It’s hard to tell if Steve Bruce and his staff should take the blame for failing to motivate their squad or if it’s the players who have to take the responsibility, but it’s clear that a lot needs to change at the club.