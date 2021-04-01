West Ham ready to offer new contract to Angelo Ogbonna

West Ham United are reportedly ready to hand a new contract to defender Angelo Ogbonna.

The Italy international has been injured recently, but has generally been a solid performer for West Ham since joining from Juventus all the way back in 2015.

According to The Athletic, it now seems the Hammers are keen to extend Ogbonna’s stay at the club even further.

For the time being, Ogbonna is nearing the end of his current deal, but West Ham retain the option to extend it for a further year.

It appears they’re going to take up that option, despite the player approaching his 33rd birthday.

This should be the right move by WHUFC as they look to keep this promising squad together for next season after over-achieving this term.