Menu

West Ham ready to offer new contract to Angelo Ogbonna

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly ready to hand a new contract to defender Angelo Ogbonna.

The Italy international has been injured recently, but has generally been a solid performer for West Ham since joining from Juventus all the way back in 2015.

MORE: West Ham now cleared to sign long-term striker target for just £30m

According to The Athletic, it now seems the Hammers are keen to extend Ogbonna’s stay at the club even further.

For the time being, Ogbonna is nearing the end of his current deal, but West Ham retain the option to extend it for a further year.

More Stories / Latest News
Some Newcastle fans fear top target to replace Steve Bruce may have “too much self respect” to take the job
Real Madrid confirm major injury blow ahead of Liverpool and Barcelona games
Premier League star open to Manchester United transfer, set to cost £35m+

It appears they’re going to take up that option, despite the player approaching his 33rd birthday.

This should be the right move by WHUFC as they look to keep this promising squad together for next season after over-achieving this term.

More Stories Angelo Ogbonna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.