Sergio Ramos may be out of Liverpool clash due to chasing personal vanity project

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is injured ahead of some big games coming up against Liverpool in the Champions League, and the El Clasico with Barcelona.

And it may be that Ramos sustained this knock due to chasing the personal glory of breaking the all-time record for international caps.

Ramos was brought on for just the final four minutes of Spain’s most recent game, and it seems that’s led to his latest injury.

The brief appearance didn’t make much sense in the context of the game, so it seems likely it was due to the player himself pushing to get closer to 185 caps.

Ramos is now on 180 appearances for Spain, with the current record of 184 held by former Egypt midfielder Ahmed Hassan.

Liverpool fans are still bitter about Ramos for his rough challenge that injured Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final, so it could be really sweet for them if he’s missing these big games due to putting personal glory ahead of his team.