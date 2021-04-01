Chelsea vying for surprise transfer raid on rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs interested in sealing the transfer of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The Netherlands international looks set to become a free agent at the end of this season and it seems Barcelona face competition for his signature, according to Marca.

In a surprise turn of events, it seems Wijnaldum might end up staying in the Premier League after all, with Liverpool’s rivals Chelsea keen to snap him up, according to Marca.

The report states that the Blues are vying with the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for Wijnaldum’s signature, though it’s also claimed that Liverpool have not yet entirely given up hope of keeping him either.

The 30-year-old has been a superb player for LFC and it could be a real blow to lose him on a free transfer, especially if he joins another Premier League side.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

Chelsea could do with a little more quality in midfield, with doubts remaining over the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Wijnaldum would offer Thomas Tuchel’s side something a bit different, and would undoubtedly represent a fine piece of business on a free.