Menu

Chelsea vying for surprise transfer raid on rivals Liverpool

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs interested in sealing the transfer of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The Netherlands international looks set to become a free agent at the end of this season and it seems Barcelona face competition for his signature, according to Marca.

MORE: The truth about Chelsea’s interest in Sergio Aguero

In a surprise turn of events, it seems Wijnaldum might end up staying in the Premier League after all, with Liverpool’s rivals Chelsea keen to snap him up, according to Marca.

The report states that the Blues are vying with the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for Wijnaldum’s signature, though it’s also claimed that Liverpool have not yet entirely given up hope of keeping him either.

The 30-year-old has been a superb player for LFC and it could be a real blow to lose him on a free transfer, especially if he joins another Premier League side.

wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum is a rumoured transfer target for Chelsea

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona extend contract of B team star as push for first team spot looks likely next season
(Photo) Man United’s Amad set to cause stir after being pictured wearing another team’s shirt
Video: Chelsea’s Timo Werner misses a shocking open goal chance as Germany lose to North Macedonia

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

Chelsea could do with a little more quality in midfield, with doubts remaining over the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Wijnaldum would offer Thomas Tuchel’s side something a bit different, and would undoubtedly represent a fine piece of business on a free.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.