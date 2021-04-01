The Rangers fanbase have missed one moment that they’ll absolutely love in relation to Wales superstar Gareth Bale elbowing the alleged racial abuser of Glen Kamara, Ondrej Kudela…

Real Madrid and Spurs attacker Bale became an instant hero for the Gers’ supporters when he left Kudela on the floor with a stern elbow to the face as Wales beat the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

But one moment that might’ve been missed in all that joy is the reaction from the Sky Sports commentator, who exclaimed that ‘large sections’ of the ‘football community’ wouldn’t be ‘too upset’ with the moment, as it marks a small bit of karma striking against a man accused of disgusting crimes.

According to the Times (subscription required), Kamara believes that Kudela swore at him and called him a ‘monkey’ during the Scottish giants’ Europa League defeat to Slavia Prague right before the break.

“I’m sure there will be large sections of the football community that won’t be too upset to see him take a blow to the face.” – Last night’s commentator on Kudela taking an elbow. ? pic.twitter.com/w7l5URjYRA — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) March 31, 2021

Kudela denied the claims and Slavia Prague soon filed a criminal complaint with the Scottish Police, claiming that their defender was assaulted in a planned attack following the incident with Kamara.

Hopefully the relevant authorities can get to the bottom of this issue as soon as possible, which may be near with Kamara’s lawyer today stating that they’ve found CCTV evidence that could prove a charge.

Kudela’s possible hopes of getting out of the public eye amid the incident are impossible as his Prague side face Arsenal in the next round of the Europa League, with the first-leg next week.