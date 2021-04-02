Menu

April Fools joke in Romania SPECTACULARLY backfires as coach takes it literally and leaves his post

We’ve seen most April fools pranks a million times before, so it’s left some clubs looking for new ways to push the envelope.

There’s an amazing story involving Romanian third tier side Industria Galda de Jos, and they decided to enlist the help of a local paper to jokingly report that the coach had been fired.

Unfortunately he didn’t see the funny side of this at all, so he didn’t turn up for training the next day and it appears that he’s now left for good:

The prank probably got what it deserved.

