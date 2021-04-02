Arsenal could sign talented defender for just €30m this summer due to contract situation

Arsenal’s problems in defence this season hasn’t been down to numbers as they were overloaded with central defensive options, but they just weren’t good enough for the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has started to make some headway there after getting rid of Sokratis and Mustafi, while there’s still some experience in the squad so it makes sense to start building a young core of defenders to develop for the future.

They already have Kieran Tierney and the returning William Saliba who should go on to play a key role for years at The Emirates, and it now sounds like 21-year-old Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou is a target for the summer:

• Raiola's king-sized commission on Haaland

• Arsenal line up Zagadou transfer

• Milan approach Aguero

• Inter interested in Bailly

• Milenkovic Man Utd's budget option

• End of the road for Boothroyd

• Hard Man awardhttps://t.co/TMZXXlSpSt pic.twitter.com/Bk8EAeyMNM — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) April 2, 2021

It’s confirmed that he’s set to enter the final year of his contract so he could be available for as little as €30m in the summer, while he does look like he could be a great addition to the squad.

He’s great on the ball, physical and pacey while he can also fill in at left back so that versatility will be welcome, but he does have a history of injuries so that does need to be a concern.

His left footedness will bring a natural balance to the backline if he does play so that’s another thing that goes in his favour, and there’s no sign of a new deal at Dortmund so it does look like he’ll be on the move this summer.