Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira wants Man United ace to join him at Boca Juniors

Arsenal FC midfielder Lucas Torreira, who’s on loan to Atlético Madrid, has made it clear that he’d like to head to Boca Juniors for next season.

During an interview with ESPN, the 25-year-old discussed his decision to want to play for the South American giant. Torreira touched on not coming alone and trying to convince a compatriot to join him on this venture to Buenos Aires.

Over the last couple of months, Boca Juniors has flirted with the idea of bringing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani to their squad next season. The 33-year-old is discussing the possibility of staying with The Red Devils, but Torreira is in his Uruguay international teammate’s ear on heading to South America.

“I talk a lot with Edi, he’s a great guy. He has communicated a lot with me, and we talk about everything a little; although we do not talk about football, I hope I can come and share a team with him. He and I are similar in the sense that we want to be close to family. We have a nice relationship; I appreciate him,” Torreira said.

“I do not know what his situation is with Manchester United, he has expressed his desire to be close to his family, but I do not know much more. Hopefully, there will be the possibility of sharing a team and even more being in Boca, which would be something very nice.”

It’s unlikely Boca Juniors purchase Torreira, whose transfer value is at £20-million, but the Argentine side could work out a loan deal for the midfielder. A possible deal will allow Torreira to be closer to his family after his mother’s death from COVID-19.