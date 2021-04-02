Arsenal poised to reignite interest in versatile RB Leipzig attacker

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is reportedly set to reignite their long-standing interest in RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku.

Prior to joining RB Leipzig in 2019, Nkunku, 23, a former PSG graduate, was linked with a move to Arsenal.

Since joining his Bundesliga side, Nkunku has gone on to feature in 75 matches and directly contribute to 36 goals, in all competitions.

Best known for his attacking versatility, Julian Naglesmann has opted to use the young Frenchman in a wide variety of positions.

Having already featured on both flanks, in the number 10 role and upfront, there is no denying Nkunku is one of Europe’s most adaptable forwards.

Despite having a contract with RB Leipzig until 2024, according to a recent report from The Mirror, Nkunku could be set for a move away.

It has been claimed that current manager Arteta has revived the Gunners’ interest in RB Leipzig’s 23-year-old and could look to make a summer move.

It has not been reported how much RB Leipzig value Nkunku at, however, having already lost Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich and Ibrahima Konate on the verge of joining Liverpool, serious considerations must be given to the possibility of losing another first-team player.