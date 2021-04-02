Arsenal team news vs Liverpool: One star definitely ruled out, three more need late fitness tests

We’ve reached that point of the season where every player is going to be playing through some kind of knock, but it looks like Arsenal have a few issues ahead of their game with Liverpool tomorrow night:

David Luiz is out of tomorrow's game against Liverpool with a knee injury. Granit Xhaka was sick this morning and will be assessed ahead of the match. Willian is available. Smith Rowe and Saka face fitness tests. pic.twitter.com/7jJam8IAAh — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 2, 2021

David Luiz is always good for a meltdown in a big game but he’s also an important part of the team due to his experience and leadership so it’s a blow to see him missing the game.

Granit Xhaka is another who has the occasional moment of madness but Arsenal generally look like a better team when he’s on the field, but it will depend on the nature of his sickness as that could restrict his ability to play the full game.

Saka still somehow goes under the radar due to supposedly bigger names in the team but he’s one of their more dangerous and productive players, while Smith Rowe has been a joy to watch so you want to see him playing in the side too.

Arsenal do still have an outside chance of pushing for a top four place but they’ll need to win pretty much every game between now and the end of the season, so Mikel Arteta will be hoping to have some positive updates in the morning.